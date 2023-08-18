Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,635 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,129,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

