Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,243 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 66.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.