HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

SLGL opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

