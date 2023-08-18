HC Wainwright Cuts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $15.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 747,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,292 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 75,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 1,306,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

