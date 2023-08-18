HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $248,591.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,443 shares of company stock valued at $853,584. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

