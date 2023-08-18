HC Wainwright Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $50.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Arcellx Price Performance

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Arcellx has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.69.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 35.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 35.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 217,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 60.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

