HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Absci Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,305.27% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%. Research analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Absci by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

