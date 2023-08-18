HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Absci Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ ABSI opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.20.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,305.27% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%. Research analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Absci
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.