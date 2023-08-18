HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQ

Equillium Trading Up 2.7 %

EQ opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.