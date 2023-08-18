HC Wainwright Weighs in on Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -134.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

