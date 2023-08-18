HC Wainwright Weighs in on TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.03.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 37,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

