HC Wainwright Weighs in on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

