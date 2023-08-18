Head-To-Head Comparison: NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) versus BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BZAM and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexTech AR Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 798.96%. Given NexTech AR Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTech AR Solutions is more favorable than BZAM.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.52 -$27.31 million ($0.26) -0.48 NexTech AR Solutions $2.48 million 12.28 -$20.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares BZAM and NexTech AR Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NexTech AR Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BZAM.

Volatility & Risk

BZAM has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -59.08% -33.44% -21.25% NexTech AR Solutions N/A -139.76% -109.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexTech AR Solutions beats BZAM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

