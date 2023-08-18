Head to Head Contrast: RedHawk (OTCMKTS:IDNG) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) and RedHawk (OTCMKTS:IDNG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Elliman and RedHawk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 1 0 0 2.00 RedHawk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman -4.66% -16.60% -8.14% RedHawk N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Douglas Elliman and RedHawk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.3% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of RedHawk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RedHawk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and RedHawk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.15 billion 0.16 -$5.62 million ($0.56) -3.82 RedHawk N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

RedHawk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RedHawk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RedHawk beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About RedHawk

RedHawk Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in sale and distribution of medical devices, and sale of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Land & Hospitality, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical, and Other Services. The company manufactures and sells sharps and needle destruction devices; carotid artery digital non-contact thermometers; and Centri Controlled Entry System, a full body X-ray scanners. It also distributes WoundClot, a bleeding control solution; Thermofinder FS-700 Pro (professional model) and FS-700 (retail model) digital non-contact thermometers; and Zonis, an antimicrobial ionic silver calcium catheter dressing with wound healing and hemostatic properties. The company serves retail pharmacies, hospitals, physicians' offices, private and public healthcare clinics, corrections facilities, schools, veterinary clinics, emergency services, and long term care facilities. In addition, it is involved in the commercial real estate investment and leasing activities; and provision of debt placement services and other specialized financial services. The company was formerly known as Independence Energy Corp. and changed its name to RedHawk Holdings Corp. in October 2015. RedHawk Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

