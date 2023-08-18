Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $30.65

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $28.96. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 776,763 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.6011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 92.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

