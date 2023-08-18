Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 64 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,066.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Holders Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18).

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and products for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates through PCB and LCS segments. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider.

