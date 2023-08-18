Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Holders Technology Price Performance
Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 64 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,066.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Holders Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18).
Holders Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Holders Technology
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.