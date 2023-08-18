Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $310.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.18.

NYSE:HD opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

