Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

FIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

