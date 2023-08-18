HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

HPQ opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

