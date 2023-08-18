H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

