H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $36.35. H&R Block shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 728,071 shares traded.

The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.27% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,483,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

