Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

