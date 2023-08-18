Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.