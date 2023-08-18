iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In other news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
