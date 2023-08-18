IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.39 and its 200-day moving average is $490.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

