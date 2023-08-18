IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

