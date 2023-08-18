IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,722.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($22.20) to GBX 1,960 ($24.86) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.10) to GBX 1,920 ($24.36) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. IMI has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

