Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,636 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.02% of Immunocore worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $69.06.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

