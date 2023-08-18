InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Shares of InMode stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.10.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
