InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.10.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

