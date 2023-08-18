Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.02% of Inter Parfums worth $46,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

