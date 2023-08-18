International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $22,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,774.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
International Seaways Price Performance
International Seaways stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $53.25.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
