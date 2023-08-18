Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the average daily volume of 3,361 call options.

DLocal Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.1% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,520,000 after buying an additional 4,085,249 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

