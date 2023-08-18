Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 83,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 50,098 put options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 209,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,907,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

