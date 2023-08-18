Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,494 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average daily volume of 2,380 put options.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.