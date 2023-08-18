Investors Purchase High Volume of Amgen Call Options (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 231,612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,090% compared to the average volume of 10,574 call options.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

