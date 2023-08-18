Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

IRDM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

