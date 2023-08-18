Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 16,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 278,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.