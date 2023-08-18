iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

