iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

