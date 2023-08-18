Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 183,037 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $29.40 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

