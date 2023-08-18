Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 230.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $205.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

