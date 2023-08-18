JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. JE Cleantech has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.35.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

