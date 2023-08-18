Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 256.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,895,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

JEF opened at $34.03 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

