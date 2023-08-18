Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,624 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $314.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.42 and a 200 day moving average of $280.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.