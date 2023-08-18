Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,860.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

