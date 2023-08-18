Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Children’s Place worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

