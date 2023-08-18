Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,906 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

