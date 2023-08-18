Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

