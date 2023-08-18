Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Stride worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Stride by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday.

Stride Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Stride stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile



Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

