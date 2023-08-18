Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,341 shares of company stock valued at $864,911. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE USNA opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

