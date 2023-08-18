Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.59 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $93.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

